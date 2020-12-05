Nelson Mandela Bay residents still able to visit watering holes

But Covid-19 regulations will see shorter hours and reduced opportunities to buy alcohol

PREMIUM

Even though Nelson Mandela Bay has been slapped with stricter regulations in terms of liquor consumption and the times of sale, residents will still be able to enjoy a cold one at the weekend at their favourite pubs, taverns and restaurants.



Eastern Cape Liquor Board spokesperson Mgwebi Msiya said on Friday that their understanding was it would be business as usual for the restaurant industry, including bars and taverns, in that they would continue to operate as usual in terms of alcohol sales...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.