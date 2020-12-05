Cancelling initiations in Bay the best decision, traditional leaders say

But some fear boys will go to other towns, where safety cannot be guaranteed

With traditional circumcision banned in Nelson Mandela Bay this summer season, traditional leaders fear boys wanting to take the rite of passage into manhood might go to other towns.



This, they fear, will expose them to being stigmatised since the Bay is a Covid-19 hotspot, and possibly being circumcised by bogus traditional surgeons which might place their lives in danger...

