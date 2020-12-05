Bay musician’s Christmas collaboration raises R17,000 for care centre

CD sold online brings much-needed cheer for children in need

Armed with a passion to make a difference and with spare time on his hands during the lockdown, Port Elizabeth musician and entertainer Francois Theron Malan has opted to spread some early Christmas cheer for those less fortunate.



Lead singer of Franky and the Misfits, a local swing jazz-style band founded in October 2019, Malan took it upon himself to give back to the community by starting a fundraising campaign to benefit the Sinethemba Children’s Care Centre by promoting and selling a Christmas album titled A Very Franky Christmas...

