Lonely, anxious two weeks in isolation for young Bethelsdorp mom
Shortly after being sent home from work in June because a colleague had tested positive for Covid-19, mother of two Simone Oosthuizen started feeling ill.
The Bethelsdorp resident, 31, said what started as a cough and scratchy throat had soon developed into nausea and fatigue...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.