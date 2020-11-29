Beware the family traits that are not skin-deep
Nobody expects to have their first attack of pancreatitis on his or her 30th birthday.
Most would assume it was alcohol-related, but this was not the case with my friend Mark...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.