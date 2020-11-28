Support of family, friends pulled sick couple through ordeal

Severe headaches, body pains and days of consuming little more than their medication — these are some of the symptoms a Bethelsdorp couple had to endure during their simultaneous battle against Covid-19.



A week after Theo Fillis from Bethelsdorp Extension 30 complained about an itchy throat and his wife, Elaine, about fatigue, they both experienced bad lower back pain...

