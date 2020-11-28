Support of family, friends pulled sick couple through ordeal
Severe headaches, body pains and days of consuming little more than their medication — these are some of the symptoms a Bethelsdorp couple had to endure during their simultaneous battle against Covid-19.
A week after Theo Fillis from Bethelsdorp Extension 30 complained about an itchy throat and his wife, Elaine, about fatigue, they both experienced bad lower back pain...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.