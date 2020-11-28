Mkhize acts to eliminate Covid ‘bottlenecks’

Bay’s state hospitals have enough beds, but staff and processing issues need attention, health minister says

Health minister Zweli Mkhize took action on Friday to remove bottlenecks at Nelson Mandela Bay Covid-19 treatment centres and said restrictions were being considered to curb risky behaviour.



Mkhize said no decision had been made on reimposing level-three lockdown in the Bay, as had been rumoured, and he would be assessing his own findings, with incoming reports, before putting the matter to the Corona Command Council next week...

