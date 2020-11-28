Your Weekend

Helpless family watch mother die as oxygen proves no help

PREMIUM
By Yolanda Palezweni - 28 November 2020

Lorraine resident Nomava Mahote, 52, recently lost her 75-year-old mother to Covid-19.

Nomsa Mahote was sick for 10 days and died on Monday afternoon after struggling to breathe...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Claims of 'more evidence' against alleged Senzo murder mastermind as case is ...
Criminal charge to be laid against Zuma after state capture commission walkout

Most Read

X