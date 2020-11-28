Challenging times lie ahead in festive season
“Christmas is a time to love, the biggest gifts are not the presents under the Christmas tree, but the presence of our loved ones in our lives.”
This is an extract from a letter to the editor from Hannelie Doubell, secretary at Newton Park Pre-Primary, reminding us that this festive season will be unlike any other many people in our lifetime have experienced thanks to Covid-19..
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.