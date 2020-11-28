Bay family copes with agonising loss as hospitals battle to cope

It was the most harrowing hour of her life waiting to hear if the man who for the past 14 years had been a father to her had died or not.



“You hold out for hope, but you also know there is none,” were the heartbreaking words of Lise Gatenby, who spoke to Weekend Post about the day she found out that her father-in-law, Barry Gatenby, had succumbed to Covid-19...

