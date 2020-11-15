Slices of heaven on a plate as Boardwalk high tea resumes
Lately, there has been no better reminder to appreciate the simple pleasures of life than the eight months we have all spent in lockdown.
This became even more apparent last Saturday as I lounged my afternoon away in the lobby of the Boardwalk Hotel, lost in conversation and light snacks.
I was finally enjoying the hotel’s weekly high tea, a luxury one could only dream of during the stricter levels of the lockdown.
And, as fortune would have it, the Bay’s unpredictable weather played along. A few glances through the open doors facing the beachfront offered reassurance that spring had indeed sprung.
The weekly high tea is one of the Boardwalk Hotel’s traditions, marketing manager Nqobile Qupe said.
Introduced along with the hotel’s opening in 2012, the tea has, over the years, become synonymous with family, love and happy memories as many often use it to celebrate special occasions such as bridal and baby showers with loved ones, she said.
“For some people, it’s an opportunity to catch up in a relaxed atmosphere with friends or family but, quite often, we get people who book in large groups to celebrated special occasions. It’s quite popular with bridal showers,” Qupe said.
On arrival, guests are ushered to their seats by the hotel’s friendly waitrons and, in a split second, trays of a selection of pastries start flowing in with one’s choice of beverage.
This, Qupe said, was slightly different from how things went before the Covid-19 pandemic.
“We used to have a self-service buffet so people could help themselves to whatever they preferred but because of Covid-19, [eats] are now plated, wrapped and served to people at their tables as a Covid-19 prevention measure,” she said.
The delectable buffet caters for both a savoury and a sweet tooth, with its selection of pastries and cakes including milk tart, lemon meringue, salted caramel tart, pecan nut tart, strawberry tart, chocolate brownies and a cake of the day.
There are also assorted finger sandwiches, mini pies, vegetable spring rolls and mini savoury scones topped with basil cream cheese for those who prefer savoury nibbles.
These are served with a selection of teas, coffee or orange juice.
Setting the mood is a pianist situated at one corner of the lobby, keeping patrons company while they indulge.
While it has become a favourite among regulars, Qupe said, it had been quiet since they resumed the experience as per relaxed lockdown regulations.
“The industry had been hit hard by the lockdown and I think a lot of people aren’t aware of what has reopened and what hasn’t,” she said.
Between the flowing conversation and delectable eats, an hour feels like it has gone by too fast when the clock hits 3pm. That is what happens when you enjoy a luxury you have been denied for months.
High tea is served every Saturday from 2pm to 3pm at a cost of R155 per adult and half-price for children under the age of 12.
Call 041-507-9456/7869 or e-mail rachel.greensmith@suninternational.com to book.
