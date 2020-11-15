Slices of heaven on a plate as Boardwalk high tea resumes

Lately, there has been no better reminder to appreciate the simple pleasures of life than the eight months we have all spent in lockdown.

This became even more apparent last Saturday as I lounged my afternoon away in the lobby of the Boardwalk Hotel, lost in conversation and light snacks.

I was finally enjoying the hotel’s weekly high tea, a luxury one could only dream of during the stricter levels of the lockdown.

And, as fortune would have it, the Bay’s unpredictable weather played along. A few glances through the open doors facing the beachfront offered reassurance that spring had indeed sprung.

The weekly high tea is one of the Boardwalk Hotel’s traditions, marketing manager Nqobile Qupe said.

Introduced along with the hotel’s opening in 2012, the tea has, over the years, become synonymous with family, love and happy memories as many often use it to celebrate special occasions such as bridal and baby showers with loved ones, she said.