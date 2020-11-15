Plett voted Africa’s leading beach destination in world awards
Plettenberg Bay has been voted as Africa’s leading beach destination in the World Travel Awards.
The World Travel Awards is a global initiative that recognises and rewards excellence in travel and tourism...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.