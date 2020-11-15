Your Weekend

Makhanda on drive to attract tourism

By Naziziphiwozemisi Buso - 15 November 2020

Small towns have a very special place in my heart and Makhanda is one of them.

Having lived in the town for five years and having visited the National Arts Festival as a student, my recent trip there, as a journalist, allowed me to experience it through a different lens. ..

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation: 11 November 2020
Justice delayed is just denied

Most Read

X