Covid crisis puts big pressure on matrics

At least a third of 2019 pupils at Uitenhage school fail to turn up for supplementary exams

PREMIUM

At least a third of 2019’s matric pupils failed to turn up to write their supplementary examinations at a Uitenhage school this month.



Strelitzia High School principal Omar Nielsem said between 30-40% of the 2019 matric class, who had to forego their supplementary exams in June as a result of Covid-19, failed to attend the rescheduled examinations...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.