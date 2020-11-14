SIU freezes payments for R24m Bay toilet tender

Hawks blame officials for hindering township ablution project probe

The Special Investigating Unit has frozen all payments from the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality to the company hired at the height of the Covid-19 panic to install 2,000 toilets in the city at a cost of R24m.



Though payments to HT Pelatona Projects were halted on November 3, the company’s director, Morne van der Linde, said he had approached his lawyers in a bid to get the money owed his firm by the municipality. ..

