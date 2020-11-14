Staff being sourced to man extra 100-bed facility

Dora Nginza's new ward for Covid patients nears completion

A new 100-bed Covid-19 ward at Dora Nginza Hospital in Port Elizabeth is expected to be completed next week — just in time for the second wave as Nelson Mandela Bay is the epicentre of the virus in SA.



Staff numbers for the ward have also been approved, the Eastern Cape government announced on Friday...

