Your Weekend

Bay libraries to begin phased reopening

By Herald reporter - 14 November 2020

Nelson Mandela Bay libraries are set to start a phased reopening on Monday after being closed for seven months due to the  lockdown.

Metro spokesperson Mamela Ndamase said on Friday librarians and support staff had returned to work in October and had set about installing protective measures to implement once the libraries were opened...

