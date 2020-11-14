Bay libraries to begin phased reopening
Nelson Mandela Bay libraries are set to start a phased reopening on Monday after being closed for seven months due to the lockdown.
Metro spokesperson Mamela Ndamase said on Friday librarians and support staff had returned to work in October and had set about installing protective measures to implement once the libraries were opened...
