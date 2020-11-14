Ace’s appearance in court long overdue
ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule made a brief appearance at the Bloemfontein magistrate’s court on Friday, facing 21 charges of corruption and fraud, and also theft and money laundering.
Predictably, former fraud convict Tony Yengeni, fraud and corruption accused ANC MP Bongani Bongo, Umkhonto we Sizwe military veterans’ spokesperson Carl Niehaus and former cabinet minister Malusi Gigaba were among the horde of ANC members who were outside court to support the embattled Magashule...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.