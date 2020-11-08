Add a touch of gaudy

Hardy, versatile bromeliads brighten shady spots

PREMIUM

Don’t say you are unfamiliar with bromeliads; especially if you’ve eaten a pineapple.



These spiky leafed plants belong to the same family (Bromeliaceae) as this popular tropical fruit, which was once revered as a symbol of hospitality and luxury...

