Port Elizabeth-produced comedy series ‘Songololo’ to air on TV
A Port Elizabeth television sitcom, Songololo, that stars some of the city’s breakout stars, will air on Mpuma Kapa TV, formerly BayTV, on Saturday.
The sitcom, shot in the Bay in 2013, stars popular rapper Early B and comedian Siya Seya...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.