Port Elizabeth-produced comedy series ‘Songololo’ to air on TV

A Port Elizabeth television sitcom, Songololo, that stars some of the city’s breakout stars, will air on Mpuma Kapa TV, formerly BayTV, on Saturday.



The sitcom, shot in the Bay in 2013, stars popular rapper Early B and comedian Siya Seya...

