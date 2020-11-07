Motherwell killer jailed for 18 years

A Motherwell man convicted of kidnapping and murdering his ex-girlfriend was sentenced on Friday in the Port Elizabeth High Court to 18 years behind bars.



Siviwe Khusani, 28, was arrested in June 2018 for the murder of Azintle Feni, 25, after he took police to a remote field near the Swartkops River in Motherwell, where he had burnt her corpse...

