Man held for burning tyres on Guy Fawkes night
A stern police warning not to discharge fireworks on Guy Fawkes night seems to have gone up in smoke as residents burnt tyres and set off fireworks well into the evening.
A Port Elizabeth man was arrested on Thursday night for damage to infrastructure when he allegedly burnt tyres during local Guy Fawkes celebrations...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.