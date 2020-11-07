SPECIAL REPORT

Families want Ramaphosa to set up inquiry into anti-apartheid activists’ mysterious deaths

PREMIUM

How do you begin to heal without justice?



This is the difficulty that 19 families of prominent anti-apartheid activists are battling with more than four decades after losing loved ones under mysterious circumstances, many while in detention in the late 60s to mid-80s...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.