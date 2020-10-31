R18m facility vandalised within a month in Motherwell

Residents liken thieves to a pack of hyenas attacking a carcass

PREMIUM

An R18m multipurpose centre in Motherwell has been carried away brick by brick by vandals.



The Siphiwo Mthimkhulu Multipurpose Community Centre in Motherwell NU29 has been left bare due to vandalism in less than a month, according to residents who live next to it...

