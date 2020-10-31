R18m facility vandalised within a month in Motherwell
Residents liken thieves to a pack of hyenas attacking a carcass
An R18m multipurpose centre in Motherwell has been carried away brick by brick by vandals.
The Siphiwo Mthimkhulu Multipurpose Community Centre in Motherwell NU29 has been left bare due to vandalism in less than a month, according to residents who live next to it...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.