Mental illness is not a curse
Mentally ill people are often stigmatised and misunderstood within black communities. A mental health activist debunks the myths
Mental health is an important aspect of overall wellbeing, along with physical and spiritual health.
However, it is misunderstood and has led to the stigmatisation of mental illness within black communities, which has had a detrimental effect on those faced with mental health issues and their families...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.