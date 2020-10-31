Mental illness is not a curse

Mentally ill people are often stigmatised and misunderstood within black communities. A mental health activist debunks the myths

Mental health is an important aspect of overall wellbeing, along with physical and spiritual health.



However, it is misunderstood and has led to the stigmatisation of mental illness within black communities, which has had a detrimental effect on those faced with mental health issues and their families...

