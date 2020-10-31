Battle for soul of DA
The battle for control of the DA reaches its climax this weekend with delegates having to choose between voting in a leader who will strengthen the party’s traditional voter base or one who appeals to a broader SA audience.
Though constitutional amendments will also be tabled at the party’s virtual elective congress — the first of its kind for SA — all eyes will be on who the more than 2,000 delegates will trust with leading the DA for the next three years...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.