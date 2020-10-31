Battle for soul of DA

PREMIUM

The battle for control of the DA reaches its climax this weekend with delegates having to choose between voting in a leader who will strengthen the party’s traditional voter base or one who appeals to a broader SA audience.



Though constitutional amendments will also be tabled at the party’s virtual elective congress — the first of its kind for SA — all eyes will be on who the more than 2,000 delegates will trust with leading the DA for the next three years...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.