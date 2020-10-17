Hundreds of Tsitsikamma sawmill jobs at risk

Swartland blames MTO pull-out, but timber giant says move is to ensure viability

PREMIUM

Sparks are flying in Tsitsikamma where blue-chip wooden window frame and door manufacturer Swartland says SA forestry giant MTO’s decision to reroute its saw logs to George is upending the local economy.



Swartland Investments CEO Hans Hanekom said the company’s Boskor Saw Mill in Tsitsikamma had been established especially to serve forestry operations in the area and the exit by Mountains to Ocean (MTO) threatened the local community...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.