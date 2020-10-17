Big day for SA soccer fans
Top flight soccer action is officially back, with the 2020/2021 season getting under way today.
Football-crazy fans will be treated to some mouthwatering encounters this weekend when eight teams lock horns in the MTN8 cup...
