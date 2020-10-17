Aquaculture development at Coega harbour to create 900 jobs
At least 900 jobs will be created at the soon-to-be-developed Aquaculture Development Zone (ADZ) near the port of Ngqura.
The Coega Development Corporation (CDC) on Friday broke ground at the project, which is expected to provide a major fillip for the struggling regional economy...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.