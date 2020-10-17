Aquaculture development at Coega harbour to create 900 jobs

PREMIUM

At least 900 jobs will be created at the soon-to-be-developed Aquaculture Development Zone (ADZ) near the port of Ngqura.



The Coega Development Corporation (CDC) on Friday broke ground at the project, which is expected to provide a major fillip for the struggling regional economy...

