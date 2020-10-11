Create a garden that will look good in every season not just spring
As seasons come and go, we anticipate the advent of spring the most. Heralding new birth, Mother Nature puts on her best performance at this time, unaided by human intervention, with fields of indigenous daisies demanding nothing more of her than to be admired.
In the garden this most celebrated season brings a lively show of trees, shrubs, perennials and bulbs in their prime...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.