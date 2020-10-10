Nelson Mandela Bay serial rape accused blows his fuse

Motherwell man allegedly used Facebook to lure at least nine women

An alleged serial rapist became so enraged at the presence of journalists in court on Friday that he tried to lob a bottle of hand sanitiser at a photographer.



Thembinkosi Ngcolomba, 33, is alleged to have used Facebook to lure at least nine young women to secluded areas in the Bay before robbing and raping them...

