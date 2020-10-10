ActionSA leader says there is plenty of support in the metro
Herman Mashaba toys with idea of targeting Nelson Mandela Bay
With Nelson Mandela Bay up for the taking at the 2021 local government elections, ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba is considering throwing the party’s name into the ring.
This is because he said many of the people who had joined the new kids on the political block were from the Bay...
