New bill could force many NGOs to close
The government’s Victim Support Services Bill has been slated by non-government and non-profit organisations, who say it will make criminals of those just wanting to help.
Punted as a way for the state to bolster support services for victims of gender-based and violent crimes, the bill, in its current form and if passed, could have devastating effects for organisations which offer support services, they say...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.