Hogsback trip converts city girl to magic of wide open spaces, mountain walks

When I came back from Hogsback in September I kept telling my colleague, Rochelle, “you know, if someone were to tell me Lord of the Rings was filmed there, I wouldn’t be surprised”.

Now being a fan of the movie franchise, I know that it was not filmed here in the Eastern Cape but thousands of kilometres away in New Zealand.

A couple of days later, while speaking to another colleague, Michael, I relayed the same story and he responded by asking if I knew that Hogsback had inspired author JRR Tolkien to write Lord of the Rings.

This was an “aha” moment because, clearly, I was not the only one who had seen the similarities between the Amathole forest and Mirkwood.

Since then, I have to come to learn that Tolkien was born in Bloemfontein in 1892.

Enough of that and back to my much-anticipated trip to Hogsback, which started off with one of the most scenic drives I have ever been on.

The narrow road is surrounded by thick forest and trees, and it winds and at times, the lanes are so thin that cars have to make way for each other to pass.

Entering this majestic village, however, we were greeted with spectacular potholes, the corner leading to the bottle store lined with men selling walking sticks.