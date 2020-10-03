Frolick denies being in Bosasa’s pocket

ANC MP only helped with introductions as Cheeky was a ‘close friend’

ANC MP Cedric Frolick has told the commission of inquiry into state capture in Johannesburg that he never accepted a bribe from former Bosasa boss Gavin Watson.



Frolick, of Port Elizabeth, had applied to give evidence before deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo so that he could respond to the damning allegations made by former Bosasa executive and self-proclaimed whistle-blower Angelo Agrizzi, who said he had seen bags of money exchanged between the two men on at least two occasions...

