Schools ramp up security to protect pupils
Fears rise over child abduction claims
A flurry of social media posts about an increase in attempted child abductions has prompted some Nelson Mandela Bay schools to ramp up security — and call on parents to be extra vigilant.
This comes as staff at a popular Newton Park school spotted an unknown man allegedly filming pupils on the playground during break time in September...
