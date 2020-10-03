Fairview horses get physiotherapy treat after violent protests

Wanting to make a difference and assist where she could, East London veterinary physiotherapist Sage Pagel made her way to Port Elizabeth to help treat a number of horses injured during violent protests at the Fairview Race Course two weeks ago.



Pagel, 25, of Equi-Nine Veterinary Physiotherapy, said she had been horrified to see videos and pictures on social media of what happened to the horses after a crowd of nearly 200 people converged on the stables housing racehorses trained by Yvette Bremner...

