City has no choice but to clamp down on non-payment
This has been a tough year — one that can best be described as a rollercoaster or whirlwind year.
It started off with SA being downgraded to junk status by credit ratings agencies S&P and Fitch, as well as Moody’s, the rise in government debt and limited capacity in government to get economic growth back on the rise...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.