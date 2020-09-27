Covid-19 pandemic leaves ticking mental-health time bomb in its wake
More than 70% of stressed professionals in SA don’t seek help
The 2020 Stress Index shows more than a third are struggling, but the majority have failed to seek comfort
South African professionals are taking huge strain, according to the annual Stress Index, formulated each year by medical insurer Profmed.
This year, the Index, which is based on surveys with professionals, mainly doctors, lawyers, accountants and engineers, found that about 37% of those surveyed are stressed out (up from just above 30% last year), but more than 70% have not sought help or support...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.