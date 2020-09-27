Covid-19 pandemic leaves ticking mental-health time bomb in its wake

More than 70% of stressed professionals in SA don’t seek help

The 2020 Stress Index shows more than a third are struggling, but the majority have failed to seek comfort

South African professionals are taking huge strain, according to the annual Stress Index, formulated each year by medical insurer Profmed.



This year, the Index, which is based on surveys with professionals, mainly doctors, lawyers, accountants and engineers, found that about 37% of those surveyed are stressed out (up from just above 30% last year), but more than 70% have not sought help or support...

