Moffett complex building site piercing green lung, trust says

The Baakens Valley Trust has raised concerns about building activity on the north side of theWilliam Moffett Retail Park, which it says is outside the boundary of the property and spilling into the city’s premier green open space.

Baakens Valley Preservation Trust representative Ross Zietsman, a former senior municipal engineer, said the building site behind Sportsman’s Warehouse seemed clearly to have extended beyond the boundary set down in plans at the time of the controversial sale of the land in 1998.

“The landscaping plan shows that a berm landscaped with indigenous plants was going to be erected along the property’s north boundary, inside the perimeter fence.

“There’s still no sign of this berm and now the dumping of building material seems to be pushing out way beyond the boundary in terms of the plan, which we have a copy of.”

When The Herald went to the site on Monday, judging by where the perimeter fence presently ends diagonally behind Sportsman’s Warehouse, it appeared that the building site extended some 30m past this point down the hill into the valley.

However, project manager Shawn Elkington, of Synergy Property Solutions, said later that day that the boundary line took a right angle turn at this point.

“Our building material has perhaps spilt 1m over the boundary line.

“Starting Wednesday, we will be raking that material back and rolling it hard to create a solid foundation for the section of the boundary wall that still needs to be built.”

Neither the survey plan nor the landscaping plan, which The Herald has seen, appears to show this right angle, however.