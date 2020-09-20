Design graduate makes, donates masks and sanitary towels for needy

A Ray Mhlaba Skills Centre graduate is not allowing a lack of opportunities under lockdown to impede his passion for fashion, with the Despatch resident opting to share his talent with the needy by designing and distributing masks and sanitary pads for free.



Lwazi Mema, 25, who recently graduated from a sewing and design skills course at the centre, said he started designing masks and giving them away to the locals in April when he would stand at shopping malls handing out masks to people who weren’t wearing or could not afford one. ..

