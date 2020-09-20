Business ready for intervention to help solve Bay’s problems
Business in Nelson Mandela Bay believes that if there is no intervention with the local council, there will be no new investment for the metro.
Speaking during the Business Conversations with Motse and Friends, Bay Business Chamber CEO Nomkhita Mona said if business did not do anything about the situation in the metro, it would be complicit in the decline of the city...
