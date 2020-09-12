Metro, Sundays valley in peril as Gariep water supply problems surface

As Nelson Mandela Bay municipality’s dams dwindle and growing emphasis is put on sourcing water from the Nooitgedacht treatment works — serious problems have emerged on the Gariep-Fish-Sundays line that supplies the plant.



Because of leaks and equipment failures, Darlington Dam, the second-biggest dam in the Eastern Cape and an important cog in the Gariep line, can supply only about 20% of its capacity...

