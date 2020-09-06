Rapper’s delight as Mia scoops free branding deal

PREMIUM

Gelvandale rapper Mia Moodley, 18, who recently caught the attention of internationally recognised DJ Arch Junior, has now scored a branding deal with former Port Elizabeth designer Morne Leander.



Leander, based in Johannesburg, said he had identified the rapper after The Herald wrote a feature on the St Thomas High School matriculant, better known by her stage name of Mia Liyah, and offered to design a professional website, logo and e-mail domain name for her, free of charge...

