Tracking cheetah beneath the Sneeuberg

Suddenly, the cheetah cubs froze.

The four of them had been busily tearing into a slain springbok, looking up now and then, their faces blotched tomato juice red with fresh blood.

A telltale springbok ear, still beautifully elegant and intact, stuck up out of the tawny grass.

We stood 20m away from the kill, holding our breaths in wonder.

The afternoon was quite still except for a bokmakierie calling bok-mak-kik bok-mak-kik.

The cheetah mother was reclining nearby monitoring us.

At one point her eyes went hot and direct and she half rose when someone dropped something and moved too fast to pick it up.

Then she flopped back on her side and settled into a dozy gaze, only half looking at us and obviously happy we did not pose a threat.

Then all at once the cubs made like little statues, staring down at the kill.