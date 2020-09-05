Supplier cries foul as big batch of cigarettes stolen — from police station
Anti-corruption investigators are trying to smoke out those who stole almost R200,000 worth of confiscated cigarettes from a Port Elizabeth police station.
The Eastern Cape anti-corruption unit is investigating a case of burglary after 39 boxes and eight cartons of cigarettes were stolen from a holding facility at the Humewood police station...
