Top Bay cop accused of raping child

A top cop from Uitenhage will spend the weekend in St Albans after making a brief court appearance on charges of child rape.

The high-ranking officer, who cannot be named until he pleads to the charges, appeared early on Friday morning in the Uitenhage Magistrate’s Court.

Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) spokesperson Ndileka Cola said the officer was accused of raping a minor, the daughter of a friend.

Cola said the suspect had appeared on a charge of statutory rape.

“The matter has been postponed to September 3 for a formal bail application and Ipid will be opposing his bail.

“The suspect will be kept behind the bars at the St Albans correctional facility,” Cola said.

Earlier this week, Cola said a case of rape had been reported to the Kamesh police station earlier in August.

“It is alleged that the victim is an eight-year-old and the suspect, as alleged, is a family friend,” Cola said.

He said the matter had been prioritised by Ipid.

A police source who is aware of the matter said the suspect was 40 years old and stationed in Uitenhage.

The accused’s lawyer, Lineen Swartz, confirmed that the officer had been arrested on Thursday and had also been charged departmentally.

He declined to comment further.