Ladles of Love project reaches out to Bay’s needy

The Ladles of Love initiative has extended its reach to the needy in Nelson Mandela Bay, supplying local NGOs feeding schoolchildren and the homeless in disadvantaged communities with peanut butter and jam sandwiches.



The project, initially started in Cape Town, was launched in Port Elizabeth on Monday at the Boardwalk and has since supplied at least 10 identified NGOs around the Bay...

