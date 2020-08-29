DA provincial elective congress: Von Buchenroder confirms candidacy

Name: Marshall von Buchenroder

Age: 47

Current position: Deputy provincial chair

Serving the party for the past 30 years, Von Buchenroder said he was a loyal member of the DA who believed in teamwork.

“There is more the current provincial leadership still needs to do and this is why I have thrown my hat in the ring,” he said.

“I believe in bringing about change where needed. I also believe in fairness, priding myself in upholding the DA values of freedom, fairness, opportunity and diversity.

“I am of the view that the current provincial executive still has a lot to do and I firmly believe in continuity. Competent, dedicated and committed leadership is needed to reach the DA objective,” he said.

The incumbent said he had crisscrossed the entire Eastern Cape and had garnered enough support from all the structures in the province making him confident he had enough support to be re-elected.

“Previously I was a councillor for eight years, a chief whip in council, constituency chair for three terms and I’ve been an MPL for the past six years,” he said.

Von Buchenroder has also occupied the roles of chief whip of the party, constituency leader in Winterhoek and deputy chair in the province.

