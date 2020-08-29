DA provincial elective congress: Stevenson contesting position of DA deputy provincial leader

Name: Bobby Stevenson

Age: 61

Current position: Deputy provincial leader

In 1988, Stevenson was elected as Port Elizabeth’s youngest councillor. At the time, he served as councillor of the Democratic Party, one of the predecessors of the DA.

Stevenson is the Eastern Cape legislature’s longest-serving member, having being elected in 1999.

“I am passionate about what the DA stands for, and in this turbulent time the party needs strong, stable and principled leaders who can chart a future course,” he said.

“I have only ever been a member of the DA and its predecessor parties going back to the PFP (Progressive Federal Party), so I bring continuity in values.”

Stevenson said SA was moving towards a political realignment and he was excited to about playing a leadership role in ensuring the DA formed the core of this along with new coalitions at local government level.

Should he be re-elected, this would be Stevenson’s fifth term, having been first elected in 2007. He has served on the DA provincial executive since 2000.

Stevenson is leader of the official opposition in the provincial legislature, a member of the DA’s federal council, federal finance committee, federal candidates election committee, provincial executive committee member and Port Elizabeth South West constituency leader.

“I bring a track record of bold leadership, institutional knowledge and a clear vision of where the DA fits into the political future,” he said.

“I have championed the DA and its predecessors’ values going back to the fight against apartheid. I will continue to champion the change that this province needs so it can be a place of rising opportunity for all.

“I have always enjoyed widespread support throughout the province because of my record of action and my developmental style of leadership.

“I am one of the mentors for the national young leaders’ programme and head up training in the province. In this campaign, my canvassing indicates my support is rock-solid.”

HeraldLIVE